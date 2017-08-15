Early movers: HD, COH, DKS, AAP, SNAP, P & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot – The home improvement retailer earned $2.25 per share for the second quarter, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. Comparable-store sales rose 6.3 percent globally, beating the 4.9 percent Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. Home Depot also raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast.

Coach – The handbag and accessories maker came in one cent a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share. Revenue was below forecasts, however. Comparable-store sales were up 4 percent, better than the 3.6 percent consensus estimate, but Coach's full-year earnings and revenue guidance are both below forecasts, pressuring the stock in pre-market trading.

Dick's Sporting Goods – The sporting goods retailer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, four cents a share below estimates. Revenue missed expectations, comparable-store sales were well short of estimates, and its full-year outlook came in below consensus, as well. Weakness in hunting and licensed apparel impacted results, among other factors.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer missed estimates by seven cents a share, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of $1.58 per share. Revenue was essentially in line, and comparable-store sales were unchanged. Analysts had anticipated a 0.2 percent same-store sales decline.

Snap – Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral," based on increased engagement with the Snapchat parent. Cantor also notes that the effect of the recent lockup expiration is now fully reflected in the stock's price, as are risks to Snap's outlook.

Pandora Media — The streaming music service named SlingTV founder Roger Lynch as its new chief executive. Pandora also named Snap chairman Michael Lynton to its board of directors. CFO Naveen Chopra had been serving as interim CEO following the departure of Tim Westergren.

Intel – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank were the latest to resign from President Donald Trump's manufacturing council, following the president's initial response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence over the weekend. Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier had quit the council earlier in the day.

Herbalife, Nu Skin Enterprises – The two nutritional products makers are both under pressure in pre-market trading, after China regulators announced a new three-month campaign against multi-level marketing company recruitment. The government's announcement did not specifically mention either company.

Synchrony Financial – The credit card issuer was among the stocks added by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, according to the firm's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing, while Berkshire shed its stake in General Electric, Synchrony's former parent.

Costco – Costco owes Tiffany at least $19.4 million in damages over the sale of counterfeit Tiffany diamond engagement rings, according to a federal judge's ruling. The warehouse retailer said the judge's ruling contained multiple errors and that it would appeal.

Sears, Whirlpool – The retailer and appliance maker won an approximately $2 million reduction in legal fees connected to a class action suit involving defective washing machines. An appeals court judge cut the award to $2.7 million from the original $4.77 million.

GoPro – The high definition camera maker was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs, which also increased its price target for the stock to $10 per share from $6.75. Goldman points to the upcoming launch of the new HERO6 camera by GoPro.

Corning – Corning was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman, which notes signs of weakness in the current cycle of LCD screen sales.