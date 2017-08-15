Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg speaks out on the ‘bigotry and hatred’ of white supremacists

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is a powerful executive and thought leader. She's a force in Silicon Valley. She's also a single mom of two.

Despite her legendary leadership skills, Sandberg struggled to figure out how to talk to her children about the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Va., between white supremacists and counterprotesters.

She wrote about the moment in a vulnerable post on her Facebook page.

"Along with millions of others, I was so heartbroken this weekend," she says.

"Yesterday on our way to camp, my daughter and I were reading the book for our mother-daughter book club. Part of the story involved the granddaughter of a WWII veteran learning more about her grandfather's service during the war and meeting a Holocaust survivor whom he had helped," Sandberg writes.