Guam radio stations accidentally broadcast emergency alarm amid North Korea threat

Radio stations in Guam accidentally broadcast an emergency civil danger warning on Tuesday, prompting residents of the U.S. pacific territory to fear the worst after a week of military threats from North Korea.
The two radio stations, a music channel and a Christian network, broadcast an emergency message over Guam's airwaves at around 12.15 a.m. this morning. The unspecified warning lasted approximately 15 minutes.
Typically, civil danger warnings are rarely broadcast as they are used to alert residents of imminent danger, such as a military strike or terrorist attack. Officials emphasized later that a real emergency message of this nature would describe the nature of the threat.