The last big travel weekend of the summer will truly be a big one in the air.

A new report by the airline industry estimates the number of people taking a trip for some or all of Labor Day weekend will jump 5 percent compared from last year, which was an all-time record.

Overall, an estimated 16.1 million people are expected to fly between Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to Airlines For America, an industry trade group.