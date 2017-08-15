Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Monday's relief rally and North Korea fears continue to ease. We get retail sales numbers this morning and some other key economic data.

-Home Depot earnings beat on the top and bottom lines as same-store sales jumped.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-North Korean state media says Kim Jong Un now has a plan to attack Guam, but he's holding off for now. The world is taking this as a sign of de-escalation.