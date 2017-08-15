Stock futures higher as North Korea tensions appear to ease

Less than 24 hours after Merck (MRK) CEO Ken Frazier on Monday morning quit President Donald Trump's manufacturing council, Intel (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour (UAA) CEO Kevin Plank followed suit as outrage grew over the deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville over the weekend and the president's initial comments. (CNBC)



* Outraged in private, many CEOs fear Trump's wrath (NY Times)

* NYC protesters to Trump: 'You have blood on your hands' (CNBC)

* North Carolina protesters pull down Confederate statue (USA Today)

* Obama's Charlottesville tweet one of the most liked ever (USA Today)

Short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said if it were up to him, top White House advisor Steve Bannon would be gone. The controversial Bannon formerly ran the Breitbart website, once calling it a "platform for the alt-right." (NBC News & NY Times)

After ordering a sweeping review of Chinese trade practices, President Trump plans to sign an executive order on the environmental review and permitting of infrastructure projects. (USA Today)

Apple (AAPL) is gearing up to release next month a new Apple Watch that won't require tethering to an iPhone for key functions such as calls, making it a standalone device, a source said. Apple already announced plans to release watchOS 4 in September. (CNBC)



* Apple and Aetna hold secret meetings to bring Apple Watch to millions of Aetna customers (CNBC)

U.S. hedge fund managers were generally bearish on high-flying Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet, with eight such investors in aggregate cutting or liquidating 18 stakes, the latest regulatory filings showed. (Reuters)