Taco Bell is taking its lineup of "naked" menu items to a new level — fried egg taco shells.

The Naked Egg Taco, which was first tested in Flint, Michigan, features an egg taco shell and is filled with crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage and cheese. Customers can order the breakfast item with a gordita flatbread to cover up the egg, if they choose.

Restaurants rely heavily on quirky menu items to drive sales and attract customers. Taco Bell has had a strong track record with these limited-time offers. It previously developed chicken, waffle and biscuit shells.

"Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment," Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews said in a statement.

The Mexican-style food chain has been a golden goose for Yum Brands in recent quarters, helping to offset ongoing issues at Pizza Hut.

The Naked Egg Taco will be available starting Aug. 31 and will cost $1.99 each.