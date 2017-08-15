Americans retire 8 years later than workers in China—here's the retirement age around the world

The typical American leaves the workforce at age 63. Meanwhile, in China, the average retirement age is decidedly younger: 55.

That's according to Aperion Care, which created an interactive map showing the official and average retirement ages for people around the world. The average age at which employees leave the workforce ranges from 49 in the United Arab Emirates to 67 in Norway.

While China boasts the second lowest age for retirement, the country has set a plan for gradually raising the statutory retirement age.