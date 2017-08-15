Top House GOP tax writer Kevin Brady: We're still on track to deliver tax reform this year

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady told CNBC on Tuesday Republicans on Capitol Hill are on track to reform the U.S. tax code this year.

"We are on track to deliver transformational, bold tax reform this year because President Trump and the House and Senate are working together to deliver on that timetable," Brady said.

"That didn't happen on health care," the Texas congressman said on "Squawk Box."

"While America is divided on the benefits of Obamacare, there's no one defending the status quo of this broken, complex, ugly tax code," Brady said.

"To me, it feels so much different than health care," he argued.