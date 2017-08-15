    ×

    Politics

    Another top manufacturing figure is leaving Trump's advisory council

    • President Donald Trump slams the three CEOs who left his manufacturing advisory council, calling them "grandstanders."
    • Shortly after Trump's tweet, another member of the council announced he would leave it.

    President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the three chief executives who left his manufacturing council as "grandstanders."

    "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

    Since Monday, three CEO have stepped down from their advisory roles. Merck's Ken Frazier did so on Monday morning, followed by Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Intel's Brian Krzanich.

    Shortly after Trump's tweet Tuesday, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, also said he would drop out of the council. Paul, head of the group that aims to promote American manufacturing, said "it's the right thing for me to do."

    Their moves followed Trump's initial response to an attack at a white nationalist rally Saturday that bipartisan critics viewed as too tepid in its condemnation of hate groups. A car allegedly driven by a suspected white nationalist slammed into counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19. On Saturday, Trump blamed violence "on many sides" before explicitly condemning white supremacists on Monday afternoon.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a strategic and policy discussion with CEOs in the State Department Library in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    More CEOs are now turning their backs on Donald Trump   

    In leaving the manufacturing council, Frazier said he felt "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism." Plank said Under Armour "engages in innovation and sports, not politics."

    Krzanich said he wanted to "call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues" like improving manufacturing.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INTC
    ---
    UAA
    ---
    MRK
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...