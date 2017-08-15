President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the three chief executives who left his manufacturing council as "grandstanders."

"For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

Since Monday, three CEO have stepped down from their advisory roles. Merck's Ken Frazier did so on Monday morning, followed by Under Armour's Kevin Plank and Intel's Brian Krzanich.

Shortly after Trump's tweet Tuesday, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, also said he would drop out of the council. Paul, head of the group that aims to promote American manufacturing, said "it's the right thing for me to do."

Their moves followed Trump's initial response to an attack at a white nationalist rally Saturday that bipartisan critics viewed as too tepid in its condemnation of hate groups. A car allegedly driven by a suspected white nationalist slammed into counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19. On Saturday, Trump blamed violence "on many sides" before explicitly condemning white supremacists on Monday afternoon.