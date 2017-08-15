Why this tech CEO turned down funding inquiries from more than 100 investors

As the CEO of the communications software company Basecamp, Jason Fried has taken a non-traditional approach to finding success in the tech industry.
In addition to his relaxed company culture and 32-hour summer work week schedule, Fried has grown his business while turning down more than 100 investments from venture capital and private equity firms over Basecamp's nearly 18-year history.
"Basically, when you take other people's money you owe them something," Fried tells CNBC Make It. "You either owe them money back or a business decision that is kind of no longer yours. Often times that means selling the business or being acquired and being run by someone else, and we don't ever want to do that."