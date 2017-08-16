10 sacrifices successful people make for their dreams

Before 2008, I was playing golf three times a week. I got distracted and entitled, started to rest on my laurels and put my family at risk. I decided to master my work and money; if my golf game or social status suffered, so be it. It's OK to sacrifice fun today for freedom tomorrow. I sacrifice every day, doing the things I might not want to do, but doing them anyway for a better future.

— Grant Cardone, top sales expert who has built a $500-million real estate empire, and New York Times best-selling author of Be Obsessed or Be Average

