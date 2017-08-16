3M CEO Thulin resigns from Trump's manufacturing panel, 7th to leave this week

President and CEO of 3M Inge Thulin is leaving President Donald Trump's manufacturing advisory council, the seventh chief executive to leave.

Thulin announced his resignation in a statement released by 3M on Wednesday afternoon.

"I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance" its goals, Thulin said, which he says are to achieve a United States which is "stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people."

Seven of the White House councils' 37 members resigned this week, led by Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier's exit on Monday from the manufacturing council. Frazier left after Trump's waffling responses to the deadly right-wing violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

"As C.E.O. of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against extremism," Frazier said.

Trump has attacked those who left the councils, tweeting at Frazier almost immediately after the Merck chief resigned and later tweeting, "For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!"

Read the full statement from Thulin here:

Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values.

I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth – in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council.

At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world.

— CNBC's David Gernon contributed to this report.