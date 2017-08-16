VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

4 top business leaders agree every employee should develop this outlook

Marcus Lemonis shares the one trait he looks for in a high-performing employee
Marcus Lemonis shares the one trait he looks for in a high-performing employee   

If you want to get ahead at work, you need to think of the company you work for first, and your own career second.

That's according to a few highly-successful people, including Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp and Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

As Money reports, top executives often agree on the most valuable skills an employee can have — those who get ahead, they say, see their own success as inextricably linked to the success of the company.

Here's how to demonstrate that you're invested in your company's success:

1. Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs CEO 

In his annual letter to incoming interns at Blankfein advises interns to "take ownership" of their careers. A simple way to do that, according to the CEO, is to share your ideas with your manager.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Of course, you'll want to make sure you have a good grasp of your core responsibilities first. But once you do, don't be afraid to share one or two of your ideas with your boss. Discussing them shows your boss that you care about the company moving forward and want to be a part of new projects.

Following up on the ideas you pitch? That's even better.

2. Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox CEO and co-founder 

Whether you're in a job interview or an informal meeting with your boss, show that "your ultimate goal is the success of the entire entity, the success of the team," Beauchamp says.

A big part of that is demonstrating your commitment to the opportunities you have, large or small.

Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp
Heidi Gutman | CNBC
Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp

"[Successful people] expect to be able to do exceptional things," she tells CNBC.

To show that you want to do great things for your team, make sure you check in with your boss regularly and use body language that shows your enthusiasm. Experts have also found that using words such as "our goals" and "we've seen" can make your boss like you more.

3. Ted Devine, Insureon CEO 

Devine, who leads small business insurance company Insureon, tells Money, "There is a huge difference between people who really want to help the company improve and those who treat it like a job."

"At [my former company] McKinsey," he says, "we often used a simple framework to assess talent. On one dimension, skill; on the other, will. You need both."

Showing that you have will can come down to offering to do tasks you know will help a project get done or volunteering to do an assignment others aren't too eager about.

466086690
Getty Images

And remember, you don't have to spend 14 hours at the office. By setting up a to-do list, using your calendar to schedule deadlines, knowing when to take quick breaks and communicating with your manager about priorities, you can get a lot more done in eight hours than you think.

4. Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO, small business investor

"Most people think [business] is a race where they have to win," saysLemonis, serial entrepreneur and host of CNBC's "The Profit."

But actually, he says, more than individual achievement, "it's about the company winning."

US STOCKS
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg | Getty Images

If you see a colleague struggling and have time, offer to help. For example, if you realize they don't know how to use company software, lend a hand. While you'll need to set boundaries for yourself or politely communicate if you don't have time to help at any given point, helping others doesn't go unnoticed.

And, according to scientific research, it could actually make you happier at work.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Check out 3 things every great boss does, according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis

Tony Robbins shares the one trait that Branson, Jobs, and Gates have in common
Tony Robbins identifies the trait Branson, Jobs and Gates have in common   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...