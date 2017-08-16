"If I had to support my family growing up instead of having time to code, if I didn't know I'd be fine if Facebook didn't work out, I wouldn't be standing here today," says Zuckerberg. The tech titan grew up financially secure thanks to his dad's career as a dentist. "Now it's our time to define a new social contract for our generation. We should explore ideas like universal basic income to give everyone a cushion to try new things."
Self-made multimillionaire Stewart Butterfield, the CEO and co-founder of the workplace chat program Slack, has also recently publicly advocated for the idea of a basic income payment. He, too, says that making a cash payment will support and empower risk-taking.
It "doesn't have to be much, but giving people even a very small safety net would unlock a huge amount of entrepreneurialism," says Butterfield in a recent Twitter exchange on the topic.
While the idea of free money is appealing, it's a long way from becoming a reality, especially in America, where the current version of universal health care is on the chopping block.
"At the moment, the trials that have taken place have been local in size and vary in how they've been implemented," says Branson. "So we've still got far to go before we can prove they can work on a larger scale."
