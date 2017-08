Rubin revealed the phone at Recode's annual Code Conference in May, when the company said it would be aggressive in getting the $699 product to market. That was despite the fact the company had a team of about 100 people at the time, Niccolo De Masi, president and chief operating officer of Essential, told CNBC.

With a damage-resistant finish, the Essential phone seeks to evolve with technology by offering interchangeable attachments, like a 360-degree camera that's designed to "democratize" the video format. It is expected to run on Android software.

Essential has raised $330 million from investors like Tencent and Amazon, according to Crunchbase data.

