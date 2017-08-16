US Treasurys lower as investors gear up for Fed minutes release

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention to the latest minutes set to be released by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat in the black at around 2.281 percent at 5.25 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.863 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    While a new batch of economic data is set to be a released on Wednesday, the FOMC minutes for the U.S. central bank's July meeting are set to take center stage during trade.

    Set to come out at 2.00 p.m. ET, investors will pore through the meeting's minutes to see what the Federal Reserve currently thinks about the state of the U.S. economy, and where their strategy could be heading.

    Aside from the Fed, housing starts, building permits and the New York Fed's Business Leaders survey are set to be released at 8.30 a.m. ET. Mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET.

    While North Korea tensions may have shown signs of subsiding, President Donald Trump faces criticism from his latest set of comments surrounding the recent white nationalists rally in Virginia.

    In the president's latest press conference on Tuesday, Trump went on to again blame "both sides" for the deadly violence and chaos seen in Charlottesville over the past weekend.

    "You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent," Trump said.

    On the commodities front, oil prices posted solid gains on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude inventories, yet oversupply concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

    No major auctions by the U.S. Treasury is set to occur on Wednesday.

