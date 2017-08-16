    ×

    Campbell CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council, moments after strategic and policy forum disbands

    • Morrison's resignation comes one day after President Donald Trump's comments about a white nationalist rally in Virginia.
    • Morrison had originally intended on remaining on the manufacturing council.
    • She is the latest CEO to leave a presidential advisory council.
    Denise Morrison, president and chief executive officer of Campbell Soup Co.
    Campbell CEO Denise Morrison has resigned from the president's manufacturing jobs initiative, one day after President Donald Trump's comments about a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

    "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville," Morrison said in a statement. "I believe the President should have been – and still needs to be – unambiguous on that point."

    "Following yesterday's remarks from the President, I cannot remain on the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. I will continue to support all efforts to spur economic growth and advocate for the values that have always made America great."

    Morrison is the latest CEO to leave a presidential advisory council in wake of deadly right-wing violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

    Morrison had initially intended on remaining on the president's council. On Monday, the company said in a statement that it "continues to be important for Campbell to have a voice and provide input on matters that will affect our industry, our company and our employees in support of growth."

