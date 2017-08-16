Cisco slides after revenue beat

As for guidance, Cisco said for the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, it expects 59-61 cents in earnings per share on 1 to 3 percent less revenue than it received for the year-ago quarter. Analysts were expecting 60 cents in earnings per share and $12.05 billion in revenue for guidance for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company said it repurchased around 38 million shares of common stock at an average of $31.61 per share for a total of $1.2 billion.

Cisco gets most of its revenue by selling data center switching and routing hardware, and the company's switching and next-generation routing revenue, totaling $5.3 billion, decreased 9 percent year over year, the company said. Competitors include Arista and Juniper.

Cisco's service revenue for the quarter, which came out to $3.1 billion, was up 1 percent.

In this quarter Cisco announced it would cut 1,100 people from its workforce. The company also introduced a subscription-based networking security service.

Cisco stock is up 7 percent since the beginning of the year, according to FactSet.

