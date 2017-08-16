Cisco slides after revenue beat

Cisco stock dropped 2 percent on Wednesday after the company released earnings for the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year, which ended in July. The company will hold a press conference with financial analysts at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
- EPS: Excluding certain items, 61 cents in earnings per share vs. 61 cents in earnings per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
- Revenue: $12.1 billion vs. $12.06 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.
Revenue -- which was down 4 percent year over year -- has now declined on an annualized basis for seven consecutive quarters. Still, Cisco has beaten earnings and sales estimates for every quarter since CEO Chuck Robbins took over for John Chambers two years ago.