High-profile investors, including Laurene Powell Jobs, just put $80 million into Color Genomics

Color Genomics, a start-up that sells genetic tests to assess cancer and other health risks, just raised an additional $80 million from a slew of high-profile investors.

That brings its total financing to $150 million, making it one of the most well-funded health-technology companies in Silicon Valley.

These investors include General Catalyst; CRV's George Zachary, who shifted focus from tech to bio investing; and Emerson Collective's Laurene Powell Jobs, who recently bought a majority stake in The Atlantic.

A $52 million filing was first spotted by Axios. The company clarified to CNBC that it has now raised more than $80 million, thus reaching its intended funding total.

"We have a really big opportunity to scale things up, and things have been clicking so we decided to go for it," said Othman Laraki, Color Genomics' CEO, when asked about his reasons for raising the round.

Color's team includes former senior leaders from Silicon Valley's biggest tech companies, such as Laraki, who previously served as Twitter's vice president of product, and Katie Jacobs Stanton, Twitter's former media chief. Former CEO Elad Gil also worked on the product team at Twitter, and prior to that as a product manager at Google.