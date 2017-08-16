Despite political uproar, US futures point to strong open on Wall Street

President Donald Trump left lawmakers in both parties stunned after Tuesday's combative news conference, in which he went back to blaming "two sides" for the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. (NBC News & CNBC)



* Trump calls CEOs who left manufacturing council 'grandstanders' (CNBC)

* Trump says Robert E. Lee statue 'very important' to marchers (NBC News)

* Trump 'went rogue' during controversial press event, White House official tells NBC

* McCain: 'No moral equivalency between racists and Americans standing up to defy hate' (CNBC)

President Trump blasted Amazon (AMZN) on social media this morning, saying the e-commerce giant is hurting retailers and causing U.S. job losses. (CNBC)

Talks that could set the tone for every other trade deal during the Trump administration start today, when Mexican and Canadian officials sit down in Washington to renegotiate NAFTA, the 23-year-old free trade agreement that the president had one time vowed to tear up. (CNBC)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a South Florida stop today, promoting work between Miami-Dade County and the federal government when it comes to turning over illegal immigrants they have arrested. (NBC News)

Luther Strange, appointed earlier this year to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Sessions and backed by Trump, meets former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a runoff next month after Tuesday's special election primary. (NBC News)

There would be sharp increases in Obamacare premiums for the most popular types of plans and in the federal budget deficit if President Trump were to end key federal health subsidies, the Congressional Budget Office warned. (CNBC)

After a turbulent and scandal-filled year, Wells Fargo (WFC) announced the retirement of chairman Stephen Sanger at the end of 2017, earlier than his previously planned April 2018 departure. Vice chair and former Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke succeeds Sanger. (CNBC)

UnitedHealth (UNH) tapped its president, David Wichmann, to replace Stephen Hemsley as CEO, effective Sept. 1. Hemsley, 65, will remain with the company in the newly created position of executive chairman. (CNBC)

Early Uber investor Shervin Pishevar sent Benchmark Capital another letter asking the firm to step away from the ride-hailing firm's board. Pishevar claims Benchmark is trying to remove former CEO Travis Kalanick and Arianna Huffington as directors. (Recode)

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) has joined a self-driving alliance currently led by BMW, Intel (INTC), and Intel's recently acquired Mobileye unit. Fiat Chrysler plans to put autonomous car technology into production by 2021. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) sold C$2.5 billion ($1.96 billion) in seven-year bonds, setting a record for a Canadian-dollar-denominated issue. Separately, Apple has reportedly set aside a roughly $1 billion budget to buy and produce original programming. (Reuters & WSJ)

Google's diversity program discourages debate on the topic of bias and encourages employees who participate in anti-bias training to keep details of the sessions secret, according to slides for leaders and participants of one such session used by the company. (CNBC)

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $430 million for tonight's drawing after no one won on Saturday when the big prize was worth more than $350 million. But there was one winner in Friday's Mega Millions $393 million jackpot.