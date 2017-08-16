Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on Wednesday after a white supremacy rally in Virginia over the weekend that resulted in one death.

Zuckerberg said that while the process might not be perfect, the social media company is actively monitoring for threatening posts celebrating terrorism after the rally in Charlottesville. He also noted that the public discourse today lacks depth — at a time when Facebook is being accused of creating echo chambers of discussions.

His comments come a day after a raucous press conference, where President Donald Trump was pressed to condemn the white supremacists more firmly.

"The last few days have been hard to process," Zuckerberg wrote. "I know a lot of us have been asking where this hate comes from. As a Jew, it's something I've wondered much of my life. It's a disgrace that we still need to say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are wrong — as if this is somehow not obvious. My thoughts are with the victims of hate around the world, and everyone who has the courage to stand up to it every day."

Zuckerberg echoed the words of former president Barack Obama, who broke records on social media with a Nelson Mandela quote that "people must learn to hate."

