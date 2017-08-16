Great Recession so deep that people don't trust long-term investments, Atlanta Fed president says

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday the Great Recession was so deep that people don't trust long-term investments.

"There is a psychology going on here, where the Great Recession was so deep and it scarred people so significantly that they are reluctant to trust in long-term investments," Bostic said in a wide-ranging interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Regarding politics, Bostic said it appears U.S. businesses were optimistic before President Donald Trump and didn't change their plans when he was elected.

They took a "wait and see attitude," he said.

He spoke before the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its most recent meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Investors are looking for any new details on when and how the Fed might begin reducing its balance sheet.

In March, Bostic was tapped as new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank after Dennis Lockhart retired. Bostic is the first black regional bank president in the central bank's history.