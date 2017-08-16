How Jeff Bezos' 'two pizza rule' can help you hold more productive meetings

While, sadly, the rule does not mandate that pizza be present at meetings, it does mean that Bezos won't call a meeting, or even go to a meeting, if two pizzas wouldn't feed the entire group.

Research shows that fewer meetings can boost employee and organizational productivity, and many other leaders have methods like Bezos' for reigning in what they see as time-wasting gatherings.

Basecamp CEO Jason Fried uses a similar strategy at his company, which he says allows his employees to stick to a strict 32-hour workweek schedule during the summer, and a 40-hour workweek during the rest of the year.

"People are always surprised by that," he tells CNBC Make It, "and I tell them you can get plenty of stuff done in 32 and 40 hours if you cut out all the stuff that's taking up your time."