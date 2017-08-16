How Jeff Bezos' 'two pizza rule' can help you hold more productive meetings

American companies hold an estimated 11 million meetings every day. That's a lot of conference room hours.
Meetings may be an inescapable aspect of work culture, but Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has implemented a very strict rule of thumb to ensure that his schedule is only filled with meetings that are worth his time.
In addition to convening with Amazon investors for just six hours a year and avoiding early morning meetings, Business Insider reports that the self-made billionaire has a "two pizza rule" that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule.