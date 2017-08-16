Your retirement plan is not a bowl of guacamole, so stop dipping into it. If you find yourself needing to use the money often, then you need to reevaluate your budget. You should have an emergency fund that you use when you need cash in a pinch. Keep the emergency fund apart from your normal checking account so that you aren't tempted to use it for everyday purchases. Use this account when your car breaks down or your basement floods. Do not use it for gifts and vacations. Again, use it only for emergencies. Do not tap into your retirement plan unless you have no other options.

So you want a million-dollar nest egg, huh? It's a great goal and is attainable. Is it easy? Heck, no. It takes great discipline and commitment. Use these tips to help you on your journey to $1 million. I believe in you.

— By Nick Vail, financial advisor at Integrity Wealth Advisors