I meet with families from many different walks of life. They have different goals, values and dreams. However, one thing is common among them: $1 million is a bogey that many aspire to accumulate in retirement savings. Want to grow your retirement plan to $1 million or more? This article is for you.
Why is the million-dollar goal so common? For many, the thought of being a millionaire seems like the entrance into an elite club. Others believe this is the magic number to reach in order to retire comfortably.