Jamie Dimon on Trump: 'It is a leader's role...to bring people together, not tear them apart'

Jamie Dimon "strongly" disagreed with the president's reaction to the deadly violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said in a note Wednesday.

Economic and regulatory policies are not enough, he wrote, adding, "It is a leader's role, in business or government, to bring people together, not tear them apart."

Dimon's statement comes after the council he sat on advising Donald Trump, the Strategic and Policy Forum, agreed to disband.

Shortly after that decision, Trump tweeted he would be disbanding his two major business councils.

Earlier, the chief executives of three more major companies quit the president's manufacturing council Wednesday shortly after the Trump tweet.

Jeff Immelt of GE, Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson and United Technologies' Gregory Hayes cited Trump's recent statements regarding the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend as their reasoning.

Immelt said in a statement that he notified council members of his decision Wednesday morning, before Trump's tweet.

"The Committee I joined had the intention to foster policies that promote American manufacturing and growth," Immelt said. "However, given the ongoing tone of the discussion, I no longer feel that this Council can accomplish these goals."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.