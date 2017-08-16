Larry Summers: CEOs who stay on Trump councils are on the wrong side of history

Any CEO who stays on any of the White House business advisory councils will face backlash because they'll be on the wrong side of history, Larry Summers told CNBC on Wednesday.

The former Clinton Treasury secretary and ex-Obama economic aide said on "Squawk on the Street" the controversy over President Donald Trump's comments since Saturday's deadly white nationalist rally is "unlike anything we've seen before."

Summers said there's anyways room for debate on policy positions, "but this is traducing basic American traditions of justice, inclusion, and fairness."

On Monday morning, Merck CEO Ken Frazier started the exodus from Trump's manufacturing council. Less than 24-hours later, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank followed suit. On Tuesday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, union colleague Thea Lee, and the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Scott Paul, resigned as well.

"I cannot understand why others have not followed Ken Frazier out the door. I cannot understand why they have not endorsed his courageous action," asked Summers, echoing his commentary which said all CEOs should quit Trump's advisory councils. "This is not a happy day for American business."

On Tuesday, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon issued a statement saying the president missed a "critical opportunity" to bring America together. But McMillon, a member of Trump's economic advisory council known as the Strategic and Policy Forum, told his employees: "We need to stay engaged."

Summers blasted McMillon, saying, "It is absurd to suppose that if the CEO of Wal-Mart wishes to speak to anyone in the Senate, anyone in the president's cabinet, or key officials in the White House he will be unable to if he is not a member of the president's council."

"He is not fit to be the CEO of Wal-Mart if his judgment is so bad as to suppose that being a member of this council is giving him some kind of effectiveness," Summers said. "What he may be, and what a number of CEOs are, is scared. Scared if they leave the president, using the tools of government, will retaliate."

Summers also said Wednesday he's surprised no officials of Trump's administration have resigned.

"There's a tradition in America of people of principle when they are sufficiently offended and disagree with their president on matters fundamental resign," he said. "I have been disappointed that there have been no resignations on principle by the political appointees of this administration."