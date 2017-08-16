The five most expensive cars on auction at Pebble Beach

The Concours d'Elegance at Pebble Beach — the Super Bowl of classic-car collecting — kicks off this week, with more than $290 million worth of cars expected to cross the auction block.

While the total is down from last year and would mark the third-straight year of declines, a handful of auto masterpieces are expected to sell for records for their class.

Here are the top trophies that rich car collectors will be bidding on this week.