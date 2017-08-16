    ×

    Politics

    Trump abruptly ends manufacturing council after CEOs disband strategy and policy forum

    After an exodus of CEOs from the President's Manufacturing Council and business leaders' abrupt decision to dissolve the Strategic and Policy Forum, President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would end both.

    Corporate leaders distanced themselves from Trump this week after his tepid response to violence at a white nationalist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    The executives on the Strategic and Policy Forum agreed to disband Wednesday in a decision to "condemn" Trump's remarks about the Charlottesville violence, one member told CNBC.

    President Donald Trump speaks during the opening of a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

