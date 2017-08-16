UK defends ‘frictionless’ post-Brexit Irish border as mutually beneficial

The British government has defended its plans to establish a "frictionless" border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic post-Brexit, saying that the plans are both workable and mutually beneficial.

In a white paper published Wednesday, the government said that there should be no border posts separating Britain from its only EU land neighbor and instead there should be "technological measures" to help monitor the movement of goods once the U.K. leaves the customs union.

These could include number plate recognition technology and spot vehicle checks, the paper said , which was published ahead of the third round of Brexit talks, said.

The announcement comes after the U.K. government was accused of fantasizing about its post-Brexit plans on Tuesday, when it published a white paper proposing a temporary three year customs union agreement with the EU after Brexit. The customs union is a deal which allows for the tariff-free movement of goods between EU countries.