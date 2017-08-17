Market concerned Trump will scare away best advisors with Gary Cohn at the top of the list

"What has been the story for the last six months is that at least he has decent people around him ... and that would change instantly" if Cohn or Mnuchin were to leave, said Art Cashin, UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange. Cashin said the selling accelerated Thursday when Trump denounced the removal of Confederate statues in a tweet, during morning trading.

The market has been particularly uneasy about Cohn, who was reportedly appalled after Trump turned an infrastructure announcement on Tuesday into a tirade about Charlottesville. The looks on the faces of the advisors surrounding him ranged from disgust to disbelief.

"Cohn's probably the front-runner to replace Janet Yellen, so I can't see him voluntarily giving up an opportunity like that. I don't see him getting fired. I think he's held in high regard. It was clear to me and I think a lot of people on Tuesday that he was distressed by Trump's doubling down on the Charlottesville stuff, but I don think it's sufficient for him to quit," said Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investment. "I think like everyone at the White House, he's distressed about what Trump has done."

Yellen's term ends in February, and Trump has said that Cohn and Yellen are in the running.

The latest White House drama has investors wondering what impact an exodus of administration officials would have on a stock market that seems to have sailed past the president's prior blunders, like the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into his campaign's dealings with Russia.

Strategists say the biggest market reaction, if any, would come from the loss of Cohn or Mnuchin, both of whom are perceived as key drivers of tax reform.

"I think [Cohn's] probably worth 200 [Dow] points only because if he goes, they'll assume others are going to go too," said Cashin. "He's got to be conflicted. The CEOs have to worry about a different thing. They have to worry about losing business or being boycotted. If you're an individual alone, and you're on the short list to be the Fed chairman, you think you can stay there and you think you can do good for the country."

Yale University management expert Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Thursday on CNBC that Cohn is so key, his departure could "crash the markets."

"I don't want to be an alarmist, but there is a lot of faith that he is going to help carry through the tax reform that people are looking for," he said on "Squawk Box."

"I think if he steps away, it would crash the markets," said Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for executive programs at Yale's School of Management.