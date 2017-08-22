Golf is trying to shed its image as an old man's sport and is luring bloggers to push that message

Alexandra Dieck is known for touting the latest fashion trends on her blog Lexicon of Style. Later this week, she'll be tackling a rather unexpected subject: golf.

Dieck, 26, is among a handful of social media influencers hired by the PGA Tour to tout the sport to younger audiences during the Northern Trust tournament this week. Dieck's social media peers will include other fashion writers, foodies and mommy bloggers.

"We are creating a totally new experience in addition to great golf that is inherently more social and fun, and we want more people to know about it," said Julie Tyson, PGA Tour's vice president of business development. "We are widening our circle of storytellers to include influencers we know our fans already look to for insights and information."

While golf is not traditionally thought of as a sport for youngsters, 26 percent of those who play are between the ages of 18 and 34 years, and they collectively spend about $5 billion on the sport, according to a study by the National Golf Foundation.

Millennials are showing their interest in golf in other ways, which is clear by the popularity of gaming company Topgolf and the PGA Tour Superstore. But for the sport to grow, it needs overcome the image that it's only for rich, white men.

"We're in the business of golf," said Patrick McClellan, senior manager of digital communications at the PGA Tour. "It's an everyman sport. It's not an elite sport. It's not something you have to go to a country club to enjoy."

On the pro circuit, youth is winning. Of the top 10 golfers in the world, eight are under age 35, according to the official world golf ranking. Fans are getting used to the names Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.