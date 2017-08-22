Suzy Welch: 5 signs you're about to be fired

It's not always clear that you've reached the end of the road with your employer. But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, there are several telltale signs that you're about to get the chop.

"Getting fired often comes as a shock, and it always hurts," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "But what's really going to hurt is if you look around and you see everyone else knew it was coming, except for you."