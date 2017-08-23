New home sales plunge 9.4% in July, falling to 7-month low

Coming on the heel of data this month showing a plunge in both housing starts and permits in July, the unexpected decline in new home sales suggests the housing market could be cooling.

A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday showed applications for loans to buy a house decreased last week.

The PHLX index of housing stocks fell 0.42 percent, in line with an broadly weaker stock market. Shares in the nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton, declined 0.56 percent and Lennar slipped 0.54 percent. Pulte stock fell 0.59 percent.

The housing market is being hampered by a shortage of properties, which is driving up home prices. The new housing market has not capitalized on the acute shortage because of

supply constraints facing builders, including labor, land and finance.

Housing weighed on the economy in the second quarter, subtracting nearly three-tenths of a percentage point from gross domestic product. Economists expect a modest rebound in housing activity in the third quarter.

The housing market remains underpinned by a strong labor market, which is near full employment. Last month, 70 percent of the new single family homes sold were either yet to be built or under construction in July. New home sales fell in the Northeast, South and West. They rose in the Midwest.

The inventory of new homes on the market rose 1.5 percent to 276,000 units last month, the highest level since June 2009. Still, new housing stock is less than half of what it was at its

zenith during the housing bubble.

At July's sales pace it would take 5.8 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 5.2 months in June. A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. The median price of a new home increased 6.3 percent in July from a year ago to $313,700.