    ×

    Tech

    Elon Musk just unveiled the SpaceX spacesuit

    • Elon Musk reveals his SpaceX spacesuit.
    • The suit features a unique helmet design.
    • It appears to be more of a flight suit than one designed for spacewalks.
    Handout: Spacex Suit
    SpaceX

    Elon Musk unveiled the SpaceX space suit on Wednesday.

    Musk posted a picture of the suit to Instagram, where he made sure to alert his followers that it "actually works."

    "First picture of SpaceX spacesuit," Musk said. "More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics [sic] and function. Easy to do either separately."

    The suit features a helmet and what appears to be a low-weight design. Given that it doesn't look as bulky as NASA's spacewalk suits, this is probably more of a flight suit meant to be worn by passengers traveling inside the ship rather than for spacewalks.

    WATCH:  Former SpaceX exec rivals Elon Musk

    Former SpaceX Exec Rivals Elon Musk
    Former SpaceX Exec Rivals Elon Musk   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...