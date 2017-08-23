Elon Musk just unveiled the SpaceX spacesuit

"First picture of SpaceX spacesuit," Musk said. "More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics [sic] and function. Easy to do either separately."

The suit features a helmet and what appears to be a low-weight design. Given that it doesn't look as bulky as NASA's spacewalk suits, this is probably more of a flight suit meant to be worn by passengers traveling inside the ship rather than for spacewalks.