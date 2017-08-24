How living longer changes your retirement planning 10:51 AM ET Fri, 18 March 2016

Health care can be one of the biggest expenses for retirees — and those costs are growing.

A new analysis from Fidelity Investments estimates that a healthy, 65-year-old couple retiring this year will need $275,000 to cover their health-care costs in retirement. That's up 6 percent from the $260,000 estimate last year.

"This $275,000 is a brutal number," said Adam Stavisky, a senior vice president at Fidelity. "In many ways, it's annually a clarion call both for people to start understanding the obligations they will face in the future and how they will best prepare for them."