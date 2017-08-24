China may be crippling some of its largest companies with a crackdown on investment

It didn't take long for Beijing to strengthen capital controls, and to issue rules on what kind of acquisitions would be banned, restricted and encouraged. Regulators are reviewing the debt involved at China's most acquisitive companies, along with purchases made. The government may even force firms to offload non-performing assets in a fire sale to improve financial health – but experts say Beijing is going to have trouble doing that.

"If Beijing now wants to employ a strategy of forcing companies to unwind the acquisitions ... they're going to run into some headwinds," said Chunsek Chan, global head of mergers and acquisitions and financial sponsors research at Dealogic. "If they want to sell the companies at the same valuation that they got them at in the first place, they may struggle to find buyers."

Chinese firms were new to foreign acquisitions, and their playbook was to aggressively outbid everybody else. "Other buyers were not willing to pay such high valuations back then — why would they want to do it now?" Chan said.