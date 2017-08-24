Cambridge University stood up to China in a way companies like Apple haven't   

The publisher had blocked those articles from being accessed on the mainland after receiving an "instruction" to do so from a Chinese agency, CUP said in an Aug. 18 statement.

While China has blocked other media platforms — such as Reuters and the Wall Street Journal — in the past, the move to censor CUP was different due to the academic journal's smaller, niche readership.

Anita Chan, an Australian National University senior fellow, told CNBC the move was "unprecedented." Two articles authored by Chan were among those blocked.

Meanwhile, a petition started by Peking University Associate Professor Christopher Balding stated that the academic community was "disturbed" by the Chinese government's attempt to "export its censorship on topics that do not fit its preferred narrative."

Public outcry from academics and activists eventually led to the articles being reinstated by CUP on Aug. 21.

Even though it took several days of heated protests for the Cambridge unit to change its mind, the publisher's ultimate decision highlights moves taken in the opposite direction by multinational corporations to placate regulators on the mainland.