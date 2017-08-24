Watch Jay Leno attack the track in the exclusive 2017 Ford GT

We hate to break it to you, but you'll probably never get your hands on the 2017 Ford GT. With a lengthy application process and $505,000 price tag, it's the holy grail of American wheels. But you can always live vicariously through your pal Jay Leno. He's one of the 500 chosen few to drive one home.

Clearly, owning the new GT isn't a right, it's a privilege and anyone who's seen it in action knows why: The race car smoked the competition at 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the race in 1966 and 2016. And ever since Jay saw the prototype for the road version back in 2015, he couldn't stop thinking about calling that ride his own.

So Jay's headed to Circuit of The Americas (or COTA, for short), a racing facility in Austin, Texas to test drive his new GT for the first time. And he better buckle up -- the 2017 GT, with a top speed of 216 mph, has more horsepower (and better aerodynamics) than the winning 2016 race model.

But don't take our word for it. Watch Jay attack the track in the 2017 Ford GT and hold his own against professional race car driver (and 2016 Le Mans winner) Joey Hand on Jay Leno's Garage.