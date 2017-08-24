Maybe you've heard of the Ford GT — it's the race car that won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans twice -- first in 1996 and then again 50 years later in 2016. It also happens to be an incredibly elusive car to get your hands on. Don't believe us? Then consider this: For the 2017 road model, Ford introduced an extensive application process to ensure its "halo car" wouldn't fall into the hands of collectors, car flippers or even museums.

But a daunting applicant pool -- about 6,800 people applied to buy one of 500 cars -- proved no match for noted funnyman and car aficionado Jay Leno. In fact, Jay drove away with the first commercially available model — number 12, to be precise!

And last week at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, an annual car show in Monterey, California, Jay met up with Raj Nair, Ford's North American head, and Christopher Svensson, its global design lead, to check out the Le Mans-winning GTs on display and talk about what makes these champion autos tick. So check out the video above to find out why Jay calls the GT the car that "gives Ford some street cred."