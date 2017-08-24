Cramer counts the market's 7 'gremlins' that jeopardize any meaningful rally   

Cramer's first "gremlin" was President Donald Trump's tendency to go off-script.

"When President Trump sticks to the script on his teleprompter, the market seems to go higher. When he's all caught up in the enthusiasm of the moment and starts improvising, he says things that get in the way of his economic agenda," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host said that Trump then tends to blame policy gridlock on Democrats or the media, with the stipulation that the "real" media agrees with him and the "fake" media doesn't.

"So let me be real, Mr. President: I like your economic agenda! So would you mind being kind enough to emphasize it even when you extemporize? It could be fun!" Cramer said. "Instead, talking about the wall or Obamacare or protesters or the non-Fox News media just creates a distraction that pushes out the agenda."

The next issue to threaten the welfare of the Trump administration's economic agenda will be the government's push to raise the debt ceiling, and Cramer doubts it will abate anytime soon.