Cramer Remix: Believe it or not—not all of retail is falling victim to Amazon 7:47 PM ET Thu, 24 Aug 2017 | 01:15

A retail relief rally is underway as the sector's earnings reports come in better than expected, so CNBC's Jim Cramer found three key strategies that helped retailers skirt Amazon's influence.

"In the last 24 hours, we've ... seen three different ways to beat Amazon at its own game: the Williams-Sonoma way, the PVH way and the deep-value way as represented by the dollar store — think Dollar Tree — and the closeout companies like Burlington Stores," the "Mad Money" host said. "All these companies produced fantastic results and much higher stock prices."

For example, Williams-Sonoma's latest quarter, during which the company did a major overhaul of its administrative structure, could have staying power, Cramer said.

So as retailers climb out of the rut Amazon's monstrous rise had dug for them, Cramer tracks the defining factors driving them higher despite the e-commerce giant's domination.

"Retailers looking to protect themselves from Amazon, the dark star of retail, now have not one, not two, but three potential force fields," he said.