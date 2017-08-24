Fed Chair Yellen set to deliver what could be historic speech in Jackson Hole

Yellen must be careful what she says at Jackson Hole: Ladenburg Thalmann's Phil Blancato 5:53 PM ET Thu, 24 Aug 2017 | 02:59

Janet Yellen will be giving what could be her last speech Friday as Fed chair at the annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, closing out a remarkable decade in central banking history.

Whether Yellen gets reappointed in February is an open question. President Donald Trump has expressed disdain and respect for her and has not committed to the future.

However, Wall Street has been bracing for a new Federal Reserve leader, with speculation that the next chair could come from within its own ranks.

"My best guess is that it doesn't seem likely that she's going to be reappointed," said Luke Bartholomew, investment strategist at Aberdeen Investments. "That kind of technocratic decision-making that you think of with the way the Fed does business is not really in style at the White House."

Gary Cohn, Trump's lead economic advisor and the former chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, is most often mentioned as Yellen's successor. Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh is widely considered the next most-likely chair.

"The concern is that a new person would come in and fundamentally shake up the way the Fed does policy," Bartholomew said. "In the short term, at least, I think the market would be concerned about what that change would mean."