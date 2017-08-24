    ×

    Weather

    Hurricane Harvey becomes Category 3 storm as it nears Texas coast

    • Hurricane Harvey intensified early Friday, spinning into what will likely become the biggest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade.
    • Harvey was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane Friday afternoon, with winds reaching about 120 mph.
    • Up to 35 inches of rain are expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 125 mph, and sea levels may surge as high as 12 feet.
    Hurricane Harvey strengthens, threatens US with most powerful storm in 12 years
    Hurricane Harvey strengthens, threatens US with most powerful storm in 12 years   

    Harvey, a Category 3 hurricane roaring out of the Gulf of Mexico, continues to barrel toward the Texas coastline. Authorities warned residents to take shelter from what could be life-threatening winds and floods.

    The National Hurricane Center updated Harvey from a Category 2 hurricane in a Friday afternoon update.

    The storm is currently about 70 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

    The maximum sustained winds have increased to about 120 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said.

    Harvey is set to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday on the central Texas coast, where Corpus Christi and Houston are home to some of the biggest U.S. refineries. Oil and gas operations have already been affected, and gasoline prices have spiked.

    "Now is the time to urgently hide from the wind. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury, loss of life, or immense human suffering," the National Weather Service said.

    Tide gauges near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas indicate that a storm surge between 1 and 2 feet is already occurring.

    Up to 35 inches of rain are expected over parts of Texas, with winds up to 125 mph, and sea levels may surge as high as 12 feet. Louisiana could also get 10 to 15 inches of rain. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.

    "Life-threatening and devastating flooding expected near the coast due to heavy rainfall and storm surge," the National Hurricane Center warned.

    The worst storm surge damage is expected to start at about 8 p.m., ET, and continue through 4 a.m., according to NBC Weather Unit's Bill Karins.

    The widespread flooding will be what makes Harvey historic, he added.

    Gov. Abbott urges evacuation "as soon as possible"

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke directly to his state's residents at a press conference Friday, urging them to "strongly consider" an evacuation of the area immediately.

    "What you don't know, and what nobody else knows right now, will be the magnitude of flooding in the coming days, in the aftermath of the initial surge," Abbott said.

    "If you wait until you realize how serious this condition is, you likely will find that it's too late to evacuate. So I would urge everybody who has the possibility to consider evacuating as soon as possible."

    Abbott announced that he had issued a "major disaster declaration" to President Donald Trump moments before the press conference. The declaration "will trigger the additional help and assistance from the federal government that the state of Texas is asking for," Abbott said.

    More than 900 personnel on multiple task forces have been enlisted for future search and rescue efforts, and game wardens are already at work in these efforts with boats in multiple locations, Abbott said.

    He also told Texas residents that all state parks will be open to evacuees at no charge.

    The White House, meanwhile, said Trump would travel to Texas next week.

    The storm's approach triggered evacuations and forced the cancellation of classes on Friday at dozens of schools along the south Texas coast, home to 5.8 million people from Corpus Christi to Galveston.

    "The most important question we have for this evening is will Corpus Christi go through the destructive eyewall or will it just miss them to the east?" Karins said. "A few miles will make a big difference between a city mostly inhabitable after the storm versus one which will need weeks before life returns to any normalcy."

    It also forced the cancellation or delay of at least 40 flights in and out of major airports in Texas on Friday, according to Flightaware.com, a site that tracks airline traffic.

    Most big airlines have waived their change fees ahead of the flight disruptions, according to USA Today.

    At George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, 47 flights had been cancelled and 46 delayed as of 1 p.m., ET. Hobby Airport, also in Houston, reported 54 cancellations and 40 delays.

    All flights in and out of Corpus Christi International Airport have been cancelled.

    The Port of Houston, the largest in the state, will be closed for several days.

    "We handle about 8,000 vessels a year, and on a normal day you'll see about 40 or 50 vessels coming in and out of here," the port's executive director Roger Guenther said. "It'll create somewhat of a backlog, but we'll work diligently to get all the ships that need to come to the port and get this place back going as soon as possible."

    The port provides 65 percent of petrochemical products to the U.S.

    Louisiana and Texas declared states of disaster, authorizing the use of state resources to prepare for the storm. President Trump has been briefed and is ready to provide resources if needed, the White House said on Thursday.

    The storm poses for the president is one of the most challenging tests of his young administration.

    Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long was confirmed in June. FEMA, working with state officials, is tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters that are considered a significant threat to life and property.

    President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was sharply criticized for mismanagement and lack of preparation.

    The Department of Defense tweeted a picture of the Coast Guard readying aircraft to assist with response efforts.

    Local journalist Jessica Savage with the NBC affiliate KRIS in Corpus Christi, tweeted an image of a hospital evacuation taking place Friday morning.

    Schools have closed in anticipation of the storm, with 30 in the Corpus Christi area shuttered on Friday and one announcing it will be closed Monday, KRIS reported.

    Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he issued a voluntary evacuation order and not an mandatory one because "it triggers a lot of things particularly for the business community…that really creates a hardship on a lot of people."

    Some officials questioned the mayor's decision.

    "If you are living in an area that's flooded before, you need to evacuate," said retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore.

    "The reluctance at the local level, at the city and the county is to not to overemphasize evacuation," Honore said on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "I think they need to emphasize evacuation now. And we've got areas that we've done voluntary evacuation in that we need to do mandatory evacuation in."

    Hurricane Harvey is seen approaching the Texas Gulf Coast, in this NOAA GOES East satellite image taken at 7:07 ET (11:37 GMT) August 25, 2017.
    If you live in area that has flooded before, you need to evacuate: Lt. Gen. Russel Honore   

    Airbnb activated its disaster response program for those evacuating the coastline, waiving fees in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio from Aug. 23 until Sept. 1. The site lists more than 80 spots in those areas for $0. The company activated the same program last week for those affected by the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

    Several health care companies have announced plans to assist affected communities in the aftermath. Magellan Health said it will open a 24-hour crisis line for all Texans affected and provide free, confidential counseling services and referrals to local organizations.

    UnitedHealth Group said its two subsidiaries will offer support to Louisianians affected in the form of helping those who are displaced with care continuity and a free emotional-support line.

    H-E-B, a major private grocery chain in the state, closed all 10 of its Corpus Christi stores at 11 a.m., ET, and another four others are slated to shut Friday afternoon.

    Historically, Category 3 storms send utilities and insurance stocks lower, according to data CNBC analyzed from quantitative analytics tool Kensho. Energy stocks are among the best performers, rising an average of 1 percent in the month following while utilities fall about half a percent.

    Harvey is forecast to come ashore as a Category 3 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said, the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale. That would make it the first major hurricane to hit the mainland United States since Hurricane Wilma struck Florida in 2005.

    Winds will rise to Category 3 level by Friday afternoon at the latest, Karins said.

    The NHC expects Harvey to move slowly over Texas and linger over the state for days. Houston, the nation's fourth most populous city, warned residents of flooding from close to 20 inches of rain over several days.

    Oil markets on edge as Harvey intensifies in Gulf
    Oil markets on edge as Harvey intensifies in Gulf   

    Gasoline prices spike

    More than 45 percent of the country's refining capacity is along the Gulf Coast, and nearly a fifth of the nation's crude oil is produced offshore. Ports from Corpus Christi to Texas City, Texas, were closed to incoming vessels.

    Early Friday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration tweeted a map showing the the oil and natural gas infrastructure potentially in the path of the storm.

    The government said 9.6 percent of crude output capacity was shut and 14.6 percent of natural gas production was halted.

    Three refineries in Corpus Christi and one farther inland at Three Rivers were shutting down ahead of the storm. Concern that Harvey could cause shortages in fuel supply drove benchmark gasoline prices to a three-week high.

    One other refinery reduced output and others were considering shutting.

    The quickly developing storm left refineries in the path with less time than usual to prepare, analysts say.

    Prices for gasoline in spot physical markets on the Gulf Coast rose even more, hitting a one-year high.

    Profit margins for refineries producing gasoline rose by more than 12 percent on Thursday, on course for their biggest daily percentage gain in six months, according to Reuters data.

    The futures market has "solidly" anticipated the intensifying threat from Harvey, commodities veteran Dennis Gartman told CNBC on Friday.

    He said gasoline and distillate prices will weaken beyond November and December, saying those futures are only strong in the very near buys and that demand for crude is going to decline.

    Royal Dutch Shell, Anadarko Petroleum and Exxon Mobil have evacuated staff from offshore oil and gas platforms in the storm's path.

    The storm could also bring flooding to shale oil fields in southern Texas that produce more than one million barrels of oil a day.

    EOG Resources Inc said it had curtailed drilling and shut some production in the Eagle Ford shale region. Noble Energy Inc and Statoil ASA also said they were evacuating some staff from production facilities.

    Agriculture also at risk

    The Lone Star State leads the nation in cattle and cotton production, and rice also is a major ag crop. All are vulnerable with the approaching storm.

    Brad Rippey, a meteorologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, tells CNBC that cotton, rice and livestock production lie in the path of Harvey. Some of the row crops are currently being harvested, but activity has suspended due to the approaching storm.

    Michael Klein, a spokesman for the USA Rice Federation, tells CNBC that rice producers "actually have been pretty lucky because they got in a little early" to harvest the crop and he estimates as much as 85 percent of the acreage in the state is now harvested. He said what's mostly in the field now is organic rice, which tends to grow slower.

    Klein said rice is in better shape going into the storm versus cotton.

    "The cotton crop in this area of Texas is the biggest and most beautiful that anyone can remember in years, and probably two-thirds of it is still in the fields. It's going to be disastrous for them," he said.

    --CNBC's Jeff Daniels and Reuters contributed to this report.

    WATCH: Expect short-term oil disruption from Hurricane Harvey

    Expect short-term oil disruption from hurricane: Dennis Gartman
    Expect short-term oil disruption from hurricane: Dennis Gartman   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NBL
    ---
    EOG
    ---
    RDSA
    ---
    APC
    ---
    XOM
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...