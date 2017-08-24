Hurricane Harvey becomes Category 3 storm as it nears Texas coast

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke directly to his state's residents at a press conference Friday, urging them to "strongly consider" an evacuation of the area immediately.

"What you don't know, and what nobody else knows right now, will be the magnitude of flooding in the coming days, in the aftermath of the initial surge," Abbott said.

"If you wait until you realize how serious this condition is, you likely will find that it's too late to evacuate. So I would urge everybody who has the possibility to consider evacuating as soon as possible."

Abbott announced that he had issued a "major disaster declaration" to President Donald Trump moments before the press conference. The declaration "will trigger the additional help and assistance from the federal government that the state of Texas is asking for," Abbott said.

More than 900 personnel on multiple task forces have been enlisted for future search and rescue efforts, and game wardens are already at work in these efforts with boats in multiple locations, Abbott said.

He also told Texas residents that all state parks will be open to evacuees at no charge.

The White House, meanwhile, said Trump would travel to Texas next week.

The storm's approach triggered evacuations and forced the cancellation of classes on Friday at dozens of schools along the south Texas coast, home to 5.8 million people from Corpus Christi to Galveston.

"The most important question we have for this evening is will Corpus Christi go through the destructive eyewall or will it just miss them to the east?" Karins said. "A few miles will make a big difference between a city mostly inhabitable after the storm versus one which will need weeks before life returns to any normalcy."

It also forced the cancellation or delay of at least 40 flights in and out of major airports in Texas on Friday, according to Flightaware.com, a site that tracks airline traffic.

Most big airlines have waived their change fees ahead of the flight disruptions, according to USA Today.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, 47 flights had been cancelled and 46 delayed as of 1 p.m., ET. Hobby Airport, also in Houston, reported 54 cancellations and 40 delays.

All flights in and out of Corpus Christi International Airport have been cancelled.

The Port of Houston, the largest in the state, will be closed for several days.

"We handle about 8,000 vessels a year, and on a normal day you'll see about 40 or 50 vessels coming in and out of here," the port's executive director Roger Guenther said. "It'll create somewhat of a backlog, but we'll work diligently to get all the ships that need to come to the port and get this place back going as soon as possible."

The port provides 65 percent of petrochemical products to the U.S.

Louisiana and Texas declared states of disaster, authorizing the use of state resources to prepare for the storm. President Trump has been briefed and is ready to provide resources if needed, the White House said on Thursday.

The storm poses for the president is one of the most challenging tests of his young administration.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long was confirmed in June. FEMA, working with state officials, is tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters that are considered a significant threat to life and property.

President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was sharply criticized for mismanagement and lack of preparation.

The Department of Defense tweeted a picture of the Coast Guard readying aircraft to assist with response efforts.

Local journalist Jessica Savage with the NBC affiliate KRIS in Corpus Christi, tweeted an image of a hospital evacuation taking place Friday morning.

Schools have closed in anticipation of the storm, with 30 in the Corpus Christi area shuttered on Friday and one announcing it will be closed Monday, KRIS reported.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said he issued a voluntary evacuation order and not an mandatory one because "it triggers a lot of things particularly for the business community…that really creates a hardship on a lot of people."

Some officials questioned the mayor's decision.

"If you are living in an area that's flooded before, you need to evacuate," said retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore.

"The reluctance at the local level, at the city and the county is to not to overemphasize evacuation," Honore said on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "I think they need to emphasize evacuation now. And we've got areas that we've done voluntary evacuation in that we need to do mandatory evacuation in."