Here are the 28 Kmart stores that Sears is closing next   

Sears Holdings is closing 28 more stores, all under the Kmart nameplate. This comes in addition to the 180 stores that the company has already closed this year, and the 150 stores slated to be closed by the end of 2017.

The department store chain on Thursday released a list of the additional stores being shuttered, shortly after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter.

"We are making progress on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year and remain focused on returning our Company to profitability," CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

Twenty-seven Kmart stores will close in mid-November, the company said, and one Kmart in North Miami Beach, Florida, will close in mid-December.

Eligible associates impacted by these closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Kmart or Sears stores, the company added.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as Aug. 31.

On Thursday, Sears said it has raised $460 million this year from real estate transactions and is targeting $1 billion or more from its assets. By the end of the second quarter, Sears Holdings had nearly 900 leased and more than 350 owned stores.

See if your store made the list:

