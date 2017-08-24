Here’s how much the average American earns at every age

The median household income in the United States is $56,516, according to 2015 data from the U.S. Census. But that rises and falls depending on close you are to peak earning age, which is typically around age 49 for men and 40 for women.
How does your salary compare? Below, check out the median earnings for Americans at every age bracket, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2017.
- 16 to 19 years: $422 weekly/$21,944 annually
- 20 to 24 years: $525 weekly/$27,300 annually
- 25 to 34 years: $776 weekly/$40,352 annually
- 35 to 44 years: $976 weekly/$50,752 annually
- 45 to 54 years: $975 weekly/$50,700 annually
- 55 to 64 years: $966 weekly/$50,232 annually
- 65 years and older: $904 weekly/$47,008 annually