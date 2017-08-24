Here’s how much the average American earns at every age

These top CEOs take middle class salaries -- or less 11:58 AM ET Thu, 18 May 2017 | 00:57

Not only do women still face the repercussions of the gender pay gap, but their peak earning age is significantly lower than that of the average man. Male college graduates earn more from the get-go. They bring home a median salary of $50,200 at age 22, while their female counterparts earn $39,800 per year, a difference of $10,400.

From ages 22 to 32, pay for female college graduates actually grows slightly faster than it does for men. However, a shift occurs at age 33, when women's earnings growth starts to slow and men's remains steady. By age 40, those professional women see their salaries peak at about $67,000.

However, as Robert Kiyosaki writes in his personal finance classic "Rich Dad Poor Dad," "most people fail to realize that, in life, it's not how much money you make. It's how much money you keep."

If you want to build more wealth, here are a few tips and tricks to get you started:

Like this story? Like us on Facebook.

Don't miss: Mark Cuban shares the book that helped him earn his first $1 million