If you don't take your allotted vacation, this CEO will dock your pay

Many companies rely on unlimited vacation as a perk to encourage employees to unplug from the workplace, but SimpliFlying CEO Shashank Nigam is taking his team's vacation policy one step further.

Americans racked up 206 million unused vacation days in 2016, and the CEO of the airline strategy consulting firm noticed his employees' anxiety about time away from the office. To fix this problem, he implemented a mandatory vacation policy in April 2016.

"We had staff who took more vacation than usual and some who didn't take it at all," Nigam tells CNBC Make It. "So having an unlimited vacation policy was almost like having no vacation policy at all. People were feeling guilty, and I didn't see anyone utilizing it to the fullest."