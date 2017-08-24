These leaders dish out what they’re looking for in a new hire

At cloud communications platform Twilio, every employee – or "Twilion" as they put it – is a leader. To be a Twilio leader – which the company sees as being "a behavior, not a position" – you'll need to try and abide by eight leadership principles.

Solve problems from the perspective of the customer's own experience; support, empower and challenge fellow colleagues to help them perform better; and seeking progress over perfection are just three out of the eight traits.

One which CEO, Founder and Chairman Jeff Lawson plucks out in a conversation with "Life Hacks Live" is: being adaptable to change.

"(At Twilio), we really are inventing the platform business model as we go that we need leaders who can draw from their experience in the past and learn from them, but not just blindly apply it to the situations we have at Twilio," said Lawson at the World Mobile Congress, in Barcelona.

"You do see some people who do fall into that trap, where they think 'this worked for me here, let's do it again.' And I don't think great businesses – especially today, in this world where things are always being disrupted – you never are quite able to just copy and paste from a previous company."

"You really do need to take your learnings and value experience but then internalize that and apply that to a new situation. Only the best leaders I've seen are able to really do that effectively."