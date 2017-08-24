Kobe Bryant and ex-NFL player agree on what pro athletes should do after retiring

Former NFL Pro Bowler Nnamdi Asomugha, who retired in 2013 after 11 seasons in the league, agrees that young athletes should be thinking about life off the field. After seeing a close friend in the NFL get cut unexpectedly, "I learned early in my career that I had to be prepared for life after football because you never knew when it would end," he tells Davy Rothbart of Wealthsimple, an online investing service.

"Something clicked, and I was like, 'I gotta be prepared. This could end at any time.' That was my second year in the league. From that point on I started doing broadcasting and things like that in an attempt to find my passion — something I could do after football."

He found a passion in acting and producing, which he pursued immediately after leaving the NFL. "After 11 seasons, I retired from football," he tells Wealthsimple. "Four months later I was in Ghana shooting 'Beasts of No Nation' as an executive producer."

Last year, Asomugha found himself at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Three of his films were featured: Patty Cake$, Crown Heights and Waiting for Hassana.

Ultimately, a sports career can be over in a split second. "As a player, you're not really in control of your destiny and the way you make a living," says Asomugha. His and Bryant's advice to athletes is to take back that control by finding a passion off the field that can double as a career.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: NFL player who lives on $60,000 a year says this book changed his mindset about money

