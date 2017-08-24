CEO says every entrepreneur should read this 259-year-old book on wealth

Before co-founding medical billing start-up Eligible in 2011, Katelyn Gleason was waiting tables in New York City while trying to break into the theater scene.

It was around that time when she first read "The Way to Wealth," an essay by Benjamin Franklin that first appeared in his yearly publication, "Poor Richard's Almanack," which the Founding Father wrote and published for 25 years under the pseudonym of Richard Saunders.

The proverb-filled essay about wealth and success was originally published as the preface to his 1758 almanack and eventually reprinted in more than 100 languages and titled "The Way to Wealth."